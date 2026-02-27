Veterans Services Event (Dolan Springs VFW Post 9833)
Veterans Services Event taking place at VFW Post 9833 in Dolan Springs on March 5, 2026.
When:
Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
VFW Post 9833
15943 Pierce Ferry Rd
Dolan Springs, AZ
Cost:
Free
Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits.
Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.