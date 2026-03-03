Veterans Services Event (Peach Springs Health Center)

Veterans Services Event taking place at the Peach Springs Health Center in Peach Springs on March 26, 2026.

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll to begin recieving VA health benefits.

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.