Veterans Services Event (Peach Springs Health Center)
Veterans Services Event taking place at the Peach Springs Health Center in Peach Springs on March 26, 2026.
When:
Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Peach Springs Health Center - Multi-Purpose Building
470 Hualapai Dr
Peach Springs, AZ
Cost:
Free
Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll to begin recieving VA health benefits.
Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.
Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.