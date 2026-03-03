Skip to Content

Veterans Services Event (Kingman VFW Post 10386)

When:

Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

VFW Post 10386

3036 E John L Ave

Kingman, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

