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Veterans Services Event (Moenkopi Senior Center)

VA Mobile Health Services Event on April 7, 2026, at Moonkopi Senior Center.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a Veterans Services Event at the Moenkopi Senior Center in Tuba City on April 7, 2026.

When:

Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Moenkopi Senior Center

20 Reservoir Ln

Tuba City, AZ

Cost:

Free

This three-day event will allow Veterans an opportunity to receive direct 
health care services from medical staff and other VA on-site resources.   

  • Learn more about the VA health program .
  • Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits.
  • Apply for compensation (disability) & pension claims.
  • Gain information on Native American Direct Loan for homes.

  • Seek VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.

    Veterans please bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims. 

    Spouses and/ or Caregivers of Disabled or Elderly Veterans are invited. 

    Contact Hopi Veterans Services at /3462 for information.

Other VA events

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