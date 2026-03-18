Veterans Services Event (Moenkopi Senior Center)
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a Veterans Services Event at the Moenkopi Senior Center in Tuba City on April 7, 2026.
When:
Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Moenkopi Senior Center
20 Reservoir Ln
Tuba City, AZ
Cost:
Free
This three-day event will allow Veterans an opportunity to receive direct
health care services from medical staff and other VA on-site resources.
- Learn more about the VA health program .
- Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits.
- Apply for compensation (disability) & pension claims.
- Gain information on Native American Direct Loan for homes.
Seek VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.
Veterans please bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.
Spouses and/ or Caregivers of Disabled or Elderly Veterans are invited.
Contact Hopi Veterans Services at
/3462 for information.