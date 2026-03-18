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Veterans Services Event (Hopi Health Care Center)

VA Mobile Health Services Event in bold red text.

Veterans Services Event taking place at Hopi Health Care Center in Polacca on April 8, 2026.

When:

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Hopi Health Care Center

Highway 264 Mile Post 388

Polacca, AZ

Cost:

Free

This three-day event will allow Veterans an opportunity to receive direct 
health care services from medical staff and other VA on-site resources.   

  • Learn more about the VA health program .
  • Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits.
  • Apply for compensation (disability) & pension claims.
  • Gain information on Native American Direct Loan for homes.

  • Seek VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.

    Veterans please bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims. 

    Spouses and/ or Caregivers of Disabled or Elderly Veterans are invited. 

    Contact Hopi Veterans Services at /3462 for information.

Other VA events

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