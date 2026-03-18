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Veterans Services Event (Bacavi Community Center)

VA Mobile Health Services Event graphic with red text.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a Veterans Services Event at the Bacavi Community Center in Hotevilla-Bacavi on April 9, 2026.

When:

Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Bacavi Community Center

35°55'31.3"N 110°39'33.5"W

Hotevilla, AZ

Cost:

Free

This three-day event will allow Veterans an opportunity to receive direct 
health care services from medical staff and other VA on-site resources.   

  • Learn more about the VA health program .
  • Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits.
  • Apply for compensation (disability) & pension claims.
  • Gain information on Native American Direct Loan for homes.

  • Seek VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.

    Veterans please bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims. 

    Spouses and/ or Caregivers of Disabled or Elderly Veterans are invited. 

    Contact Hopi Veterans Services at /3462 for information.

Other VA events

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