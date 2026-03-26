Page Regional Veterans Stand Down
Page Regional Veterans Stand Down taking place at the Page Elks Lodge #2498 on April 24, 2026.
When:
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Elks Lodge #2498
806 Aqua Ave
Page, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Page Regional Veterans Stand Down taking place on Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2498, located at 806 Aqua Avenue, Page, AZ.
This FREE event allows Veterans and their families in the Page area who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.
Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:
- VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance
- Housing Support Services
- Employment/Training Opportunities
- Food Boxes
- Counseling
- Hygiene Kits
- Veterans’ Court
- Community Services
- Notary
- Women Veterans Reception
Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.
For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call