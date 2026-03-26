Page Regional Veterans Stand Down taking place at the Page Elks Lodge #2498 on April 24, 2026.

Join us at the Page Regional Veterans Stand Down taking place on Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2498, located at 806 Aqua Avenue, Page, AZ.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families in the Page area who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance

Housing Support Services

Employment/Training Opportunities

Food Boxes

Counseling

Hygiene Kits

Veterans’ Court

Community Services

Notary

Women Veterans Reception

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call .