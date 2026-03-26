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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Page Regional Veterans Stand Down

Poster for 2nd Annual Page Regional Veterans Stand Down event, featuring logos and text.

Page Regional Veterans Stand Down taking place at the Page Elks Lodge #2498 on April 24, 2026.

When:

Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Elks Lodge #2498

806 Aqua Ave

Page, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Page Regional Veterans Stand Down taking place on Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2498, located at 806 Aqua Avenue, Page, AZ

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families in the Page area who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

  • VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance
  • Housing Support Services
  • Employment/Training Opportunities
  • Food Boxes
  • Counseling
  • Hygiene Kits
  • Veterans’ Court
  • Community Services
  • Notary
  • Women Veterans Reception

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call

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