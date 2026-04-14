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Veterans Services Event (Teec Nos Pos Chapter House)

N.N. District 9 Veteran Service Event poster with details.

Veterans Services Event taking place at the Teec Nos Pos Chapter House on May 12, 2026.

When:

Tue. May 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Teec Nos Pos Chapter House

5114 NN Road Highway 160

Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Cost:

Free

All Veterans and Veteran family members/caregivers are welcome to attend!

Event services include: 

  • Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits
  • Receive primary care services from an on-site mobile medical clinic—no appointment needed
  • VA service connection and pension claims services
  • Native American Direct Loan program information
  • Learn more about VA and community program

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at

Other VA events

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