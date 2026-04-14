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Veteran Services Event (Four Corners Regional Medical Center)

Poster for Veteran Service Event at Four Corners Regional Medical Center on May 13, 2026.

Veterans Services Event taking place at the Four Corners Regional Health Center in Teec Nos Pos on May 13, 2026.

When:

Wed. May 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Four Corners Regional Medical Center

36.9611, -109.3485

Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Cost:

Free

All Veterans and Veteran family members/caregivers are welcome to attend!

Event services include: 

  • Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits
  • Receive primary care services from an on-site mobile medical clinic—no appointment needed
  • VA service connection and pension claims services
  • Native American Direct Loan program information
  • Learn more about VA and community program

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at

Other VA events

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