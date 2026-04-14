Veterans Services Event (Red Valley Chapter House )
Veterans Services Event taking place at the Red Valley Chapter House in Red Valley on May 14, 2026.
When:
Thu. May 14, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Red Valley Chapter House
36.5978, -109.0593
Red Valley, AZ
Cost:
Free
All Veterans and Veteran family members/caregivers are welcome to attend!
Event services include:
- Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits
- Receive primary care services from an on-site mobile medical clinic—no appointment needed
- VA service connection and pension claims services
- Native American Direct Loan program information
- Learn more about VA and community program
Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at