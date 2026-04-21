High Country Stand Down (Flagstaff)

High Country Stand Down taking place at the Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff on May 15, 2026.

Join us at the High Country Stand Down taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at the Arizona State Veteran Home, located at 2100 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance

Housing Support Services

Employment/Training Opportunities

Food Boxes

Counseling

Hygiene Kits

Veterans’ Court

Community Services

Notary

Women Veterans Reception

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call 928-286-7446.