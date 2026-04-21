16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll taking place at several of Northern Arizona VA's locations between May 18-21, 2026.

Join us for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event this May! Check below for the specific dates and times at each NAVAHCS location. Together, we'll walk to promote wellness and support our Homeless Veterans Program by collecting donations. We look forward to seeing you there!

Help our homeless Veterans. Donate today!

Suggested Items: laundry soap, toilet paper, paper towels, sponges, dish soap, Clorox wipes, zip lock bags, trash bags, mouth wash, $10 gift cards for food/grocery stores, $10 gift cards for gas, razors (men and women), back-packs, sleeping bags, pop top canned food (fruit, soups, etc.), bottled wa-ter, sustainable snacks, Tuna/chicken packets, dog food, cat food, T-Shirts (any size), men's underwear packages (new only, any size), Sweat pants (any size)

Note: New items only—no used goods! Drop them at the donation boxes. Receipts ready. Questions? Call ext. 5288. Your kindness counts!

Questions about the 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll?

Contact: Samuel Jun Francke, Whole Health Program Coordinator,

samuel.francke@va.gov