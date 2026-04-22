Kingman Veteran Resource Fair

Veteran Resource Fair taking place at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in Kingman, AZ on May 8, 2026.

Join us at the Veteran Resource Fair taking place in Kingman Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave #B, Kingman, AZ.

This is a one-stop event designed to connect veterans, families, and caregivers with trusted resources in our community. Multiple agencies and service providers will be onsite to share information, answer questions, and help with next steps—whether you’re looking for benefits support, health and wellness resources, housing and stability services, employment support, or general veteran assistance.

Who should attend: Veterans of all eras, spouses, families, and anyone supporting a veteran.

Who should register: Vendors, community partners, and volunteers are encouraged to register in advance, and attendees are welcome to register if space is limited or if you’d like updates before the event.

Questions: events@javc.org

For more information or to register, go to https://javc.org/kingman-stand-down.