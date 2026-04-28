PTSD Awareness Walk & BBQ
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting its 5th annual PTSD Awareness Walk and BBQ at Watson Lake in Prescott on June 7, 2026.
When:
Sun. Jun 7, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Watson Lake Upper Ramada
3101 Watson Lake Road
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
We will be gathering for a community walk and BBQ to raise awareness and support for individuals who experience symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress.
The first 100 Veterans will receive a free T-shirt, swag bag and raffle ticket! Many Veteran resources will also be available.
This event is entirely free for Veterans, including parking. Non-Veterans arriving in their own vehicles will be asked to pay Watson Lake Park's $5 parking fee per vehicle.
This is a family friendly and dog friendly event.
CONTACT: Jennifer Sigler, PCT Program Manager,