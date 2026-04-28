PTSD Awareness Walk & BBQ

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting its 5th annual PTSD Awareness Walk and BBQ at Watson Lake in Prescott on June 7, 2026.

We will be gathering for a community walk and BBQ to raise awareness and support for individuals who experience symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress.

The first 100 Veterans will receive a free T-shirt, swag bag and raffle ticket! Many Veteran resources will also be available.

This event is entirely free for Veterans, including parking. Non-Veterans arriving in their own vehicles will be asked to pay Watson Lake Park's $5 parking fee per vehicle.

This is a family friendly and dog friendly event.

CONTACT: Jennifer Sigler, PCT Program Manager,