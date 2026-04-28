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Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

Prescott National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 25, 2026.

Prescott National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 25, 2026.

When:

Mon. May 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Prescott National Cemetery

500 AZ-89

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Prescott National Cemetery invites the public to join them at the cemetery in honoring those who have served. The ceremony will feature a Posting of the Colors and guest speakers. 

Parking & Shuttle Information:
Free parking will be available at Yavapai College's Prescott Campus. Shuttle service will run between the college and the cemetery.

  • Shuttles begin at 9:00 a.m.
  • Last shuttle to the cemetery departs at 10:30 a.m.
  • Event parking signage will be posted throughout the college campus

Contact Information:
For questions about the ceremony, parking, or shuttle services, please contact:
Josh Sisson
Email: joshua.sisson@va.gov
Phone:

Volunteer Opportunities:
Community members are invited to assist with placing and retrieving flags:

  • Flag Placement: Friday, May 22 at 9:00 a.m. (parking available at cemetery for volunteers)
  • Flag Pickup: Tuesday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m

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