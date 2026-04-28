Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony
Prescott National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 25, 2026.
When:
Mon. May 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Prescott National Cemetery
500 AZ-89
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Prescott National Cemetery invites the public to join them at the cemetery in honoring those who have served. The ceremony will feature a Posting of the Colors and guest speakers.
Parking & Shuttle Information:
Free parking will be available at Yavapai College's Prescott Campus. Shuttle service will run between the college and the cemetery.
- Shuttles begin at 9:00 a.m.
- Last shuttle to the cemetery departs at 10:30 a.m.
- Event parking signage will be posted throughout the college campus
Contact Information:
For questions about the ceremony, parking, or shuttle services, please contact:
Josh Sisson
Email: joshua.sisson@va.gov
Phone:
Volunteer Opportunities:
Community members are invited to assist with placing and retrieving flags:
- Flag Placement: Friday, May 22 at 9:00 a.m. (parking available at cemetery for volunteers)
- Flag Pickup: Tuesday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m