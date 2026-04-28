Prescott National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 25, 2026.

Prescott National Cemetery invites the public to join them at the cemetery in honoring those who have served. The ceremony will feature a Posting of the Colors and guest speakers.

Parking & Shuttle Information:

Free parking will be available at Yavapai College's Prescott Campus. Shuttle service will run between the college and the cemetery.

Shuttles begin at 9:00 a.m.

Last shuttle to the cemetery departs at 10:30 a.m.

Event parking signage will be posted throughout the college campus

Contact Information:

For questions about the ceremony, parking, or shuttle services, please contact:

Josh Sisson

Email: joshua.sisson@va.gov

Phone:

Volunteer Opportunities:

Community members are invited to assist with placing and retrieving flags: