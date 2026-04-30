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Veterans Services Event (Hopi Health Care Center)

Red text "VA Mobile Health Services Event" on white background.

Veterans Services Event taking place at the Hopi Health Care Center on May 5, 2026.

When:

Tue. May 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Hopi Health Care Center

Highway 264 Mile Post 388

Polacca, AZ

Cost:

Free

All Veterans and Veteran family members/caregivers are welcome to attend!

Event services include: 

  • Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits
  • Receive primary care services from an on-site mobile medical clinic—no appointment needed
  • VA service connection and pension claims services
  • Native American Direct Loan program information
  • Learn more about VA and community program

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713

Other VA events

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