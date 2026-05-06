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Adaptive Sports Expo

Man in green shirt holding adaptive bike, promoting Adaptive Sports Expo 2026 on June 11, 2026.

VA Adaptive Sports Expo taking place at the Prescott Valley Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley on June 11, 2026.

When:

Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Prescott Valley Mountain Valley Park

8525 E Loos Drive

Prescott Valley, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans and their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to attend an Adaptive Sports Expo taking place at the Prescott Valley Mountain Valley Park on June 11. 

The event will feature VA resources, VR demos, spots demos, adaptive equipment, vendors, food and fun! 

This is a joint effort between Phoenix VA Health Care System's Adaptive Sports program , Move United, and the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System. 

We look forward to seeing you there!

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