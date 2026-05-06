VA Adaptive Sports Expo taking place at the Prescott Valley Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley on June 11, 2026.

Veterans and their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to attend an Adaptive Sports Expo taking place at the Prescott Valley Mountain Valley Park on June 11.

The event will feature VA resources, VR demos, spots demos, adaptive equipment, vendors, food and fun!

This is a joint effort between Phoenix VA Health Care System's Adaptive Sports program , Move United, and the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.

We look forward to seeing you there!