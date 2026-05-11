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Freedom 250 Celebration

Graphic with blue background, Freedom 250 logo, and text "Did you serve in the military?"

Freedom 250 celebration taking place at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott on June 26, 2026.

When:

Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Ramada next to Theater (Bldg. 15)

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join us as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and honor the Veterans who made it possible!

This free, family-friendly event will feature Veteran resources, complimentary food, fun activities, a ceremonial flag raising, and special guest speakers.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers can also receive one-on-one assistance with a variety of services, including:

  • Health care enrollment and eligibility
  • Disability claims
  • Burial benefits
  • Mental health support
  • Caregiver support
  • Housing assistance
  • Veteran ID cards
  • Food insecurity resources
  • Education benefits
  • Community partner services

Have questions? Contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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