Ramada next to Theater (Bldg. 15)

Freedom 250 celebration taking place at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott on June 26, 2026.

Join us as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and honor the Veterans who made it possible!

This free, family-friendly event will feature Veteran resources, complimentary food, fun activities, a ceremonial flag raising, and special guest speakers.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers can also receive one-on-one assistance with a variety of services, including:

Health care enrollment and eligibility

Disability claims

Burial benefits

Mental health support

Caregiver support

Housing assistance

Veteran ID cards

Food insecurity resources

Education benefits

Community partner services

Have questions? Contact Joshua Wear at .