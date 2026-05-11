Freedom 250 Celebration
Freedom 250 celebration taking place at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott on June 26, 2026.
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Ramada next to Theater (Bldg. 15)
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and honor the Veterans who made it possible!
This free, family-friendly event will feature Veteran resources, complimentary food, fun activities, a ceremonial flag raising, and special guest speakers.
Veterans, their families, and caregivers can also receive one-on-one assistance with a variety of services, including:
- Health care enrollment and eligibility
- Disability claims
- Burial benefits
- Mental health support
- Caregiver support
- Housing assistance
- Veteran ID cards
- Food insecurity resources
- Education benefits
- Community partner services
Have questions? Contact Joshua Wear at