Page VA Clinic Expansion of Services Celebration

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a rededication event at the Page VA Clinic on June 17, 2026 to celebrate an expansion of services at the clinic.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to celebrate an exciting expansion of services at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System’s Page VA Clinic.

Beginning June 1, the clinic will offer in-person primary care services Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.—a significant step forward in expanding access to care for rural communities across Northern Arizona.

Join us on June 17 for a special celebration featuring:

Open house at 10:00 a.m.

Remarks from VA and local leaders at 11:00 a.m.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:45 a.m.

Complimentary lunch at 12:00 p.m., provided by Northern Arizona VA

Come learn more about the expanded services, meet clinic staff, and celebrate this important milestone with your community.