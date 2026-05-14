Veteran Services Event (Kykotsmovi Senior/Youth Building)
Veteran Services Event taking place at the Kykotsmovi Senior/Youth Building in Kykotsmovi Village, AZ, on June 2, 2026.
When:
Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Kykotsmovi Senior/Youth Building
112 Main St
Kykotsmovi Village, AZ
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Tuesday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kykotsmovi Senior/Youth Building in Kykotsmovi Village.
This event is hosted in partnership with Hopi Health Care Center and Hopi Veterans Services and offers a range of resources and support for Veterans.
Available services include:
- Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
- VA service connection and pension claims support
- On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
- Information on VA and community programs
- Referrals for VHA medical services
Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at