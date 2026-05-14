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Veteran Services Event (Kykotsmovi Senior/Youth Building)

Kykotsmovi Elder/Youth Center event on June 2nd, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Kykotsmovi Senior/Youth Building in Kykotsmovi Village, AZ, on June 2, 2026.

When:

Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Kykotsmovi Senior/Youth Building

112 Main St

Kykotsmovi Village, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Tuesday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kykotsmovi Senior/Youth Building in Kykotsmovi Village.

This event is hosted in partnership with Hopi Health Care Center and Hopi Veterans Services and offers a range of resources and support for Veterans.

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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