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Veteran Services Event (Hopi Health Care Center)

Hopi Health Care Center event on June 3rd, 2026 from 9:00-15:00 DST.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Hopi Health Care Center in Polacca, AZ, on June 3, 2026.

When:

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Hopi Health Care Center

Highway 264 Mile Post 388

Polacca, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hopi Health Care Center in Polacca.

This event is hosted in partnership with Hopi Health Care Center and Hopi Veterans Services and offers a range of resources and support for Veterans.

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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