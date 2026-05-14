Veteran Services Event (Sipaulovi Community Center)

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Sipaulovi Community Center in Second Mesa, AZ, on June 4, 2026.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Tuesday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sipaulovi Community Center in Second Mesa, AZ.

This event is hosted in partnership with Hopi Health Care Center and Hopi Veterans Services and offers a range of resources and support for Veterans.

Available services include:

Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits

VA service connection and pension claims support

On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans

Information on VA and community programs

Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .