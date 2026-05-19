Veteran Services Event (Shonto Chapter House)
Veteran Services Event taking place at the Shonto Chapter House in Shonto, AZ, on June 10, 2026.
When:
Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Shonto Chapter House
36.5934, -110.6442
Shonto, AZ
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Wednesday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shonto Chapter House (36.5934, -110.6442) in Shonto, AZ.
Available services include:
- Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
- VA service connection and pension claims support
- On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
- Information on VA and community programs
- Referrals for VHA medical services
Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at