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Veteran Services Event (Shonto Chapter House)

Blue poster for Shinto Chapter House event on June 10th, 2020.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Shonto Chapter House in Shonto, AZ, on June 10, 2026.

When:

Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Shonto Chapter House

36.5934, -110.6442

Shonto, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Wednesday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shonto Chapter House (36.5934, -110.6442) in Shonto, AZ. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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