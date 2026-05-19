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Veteran Services Event (Lechee Chapter House)

Poster for Leechee Chapter House event on June 9th, 2020.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Lechee Chapter House in Page, AZ, on June 9, 2026.

When:

Tue. Jun 9, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Lechee Chapter House

36.8577, -111.4452

Page, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Tuesday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lechee Chapter House in Page, AZ. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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