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Veteran Services Event (Lukachukai Chapter House)

Poster for N.N. District 11 Veteran Service Event at Lukachukai Chapter House on July 1st, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Lukachukai Chapter House in Lukachukai, AZ, on July 1, 2026.

When:

Wed. Jul 1, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Lukachukai Chapter House

36.4088, -109.2469

Lukachukai, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lukachukai Chapter House (36.4088, -109.2469) in Lukachukai, AZ.

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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