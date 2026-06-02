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Veteran Services Event (Tachee Chapter House)

Poster for N.N. District 4 Veteran Service event at Tachee Chapter House on July 2nd, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Tachee Chapter House in Tachee, AZ, on July 2, 2026.

When:

Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Tachee Chapter House

36.1711, -109.9451

Tachee, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Thursday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tachee Chapter House. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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