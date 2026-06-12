Veterans Resources and Services Event taking place at the Hualapai Tribal Gym in Peach Springs on July 7, 2026.

Join us at the Hualapai Stand Down taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at the Hualapai Tribal Gym in Peach Springs.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance

Housing Support Services

Employment/Training Opportunities

Food Boxes

Counseling

Hygiene Kits

Veterans’ Court

Community Services

Notary

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call 928-286-7446.