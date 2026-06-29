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Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Virtual Veterans Town Hall meeting graphic with people's faces.

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 15 from 5 - 6 p.m.

When:

Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 15 from 5 - 6 p.m.

This event will offer Veterans the opportunity to ask questions, discuss services available and receive helpful resources. 

Anyone interested in participating in the event can call  or click access.live/NAVAHCS to join. To ask questions during the event, either press *3 on your dial pad or type your question into the streaming player. 

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