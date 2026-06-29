The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 15 from 5 - 6 p.m.

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 15 from 5 - 6 p.m.

This event will offer Veterans the opportunity to ask questions, discuss services available and receive helpful resources.

Anyone interested in participating in the event can call or click access.live/NAVAHCS to join. To ask questions during the event, either press *3 on your dial pad or type your question into the streaming player.