Veterans Virtual Town Hall
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 15 from 5 - 6 p.m.
When:
Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 15 from 5 - 6 p.m.
This event will offer Veterans the opportunity to ask questions, discuss services available and receive helpful resources.
Anyone interested in participating in the event can call