Veterans Services Event (Low Mountain Chapter House)

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Low Mountain Chapter House in Pinon, AZ, on July 8, 2026.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Wednesday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Low Mountain Chapter House (35.9515, -110.0894) in Pinon, AZ.

Available services include:

Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits

VA service connection and pension claims support

On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans

Information on VA and community programs

Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .