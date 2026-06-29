Veterans Services Event (Low Mountain Chapter House)
Veteran Services Event taking place at the Low Mountain Chapter House in Pinon, AZ, on July 8, 2026.
When:
Wed. Jul 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Low Mountain Chapter House
35.9515, -110.0894)
Pinon, AZ
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Wednesday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Low Mountain Chapter House (35.9515, -110.0894) in Pinon, AZ.
Available services include:
- Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
- VA service connection and pension claims support
- On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
- Information on VA and community programs
- Referrals for VHA medical services
Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at