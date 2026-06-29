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Veterans Services Event (Low Mountain Chapter House)

Event poster for Low Mountain Veteran Service with elderly man.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Low Mountain Chapter House in Pinon, AZ, on July 8, 2026.

When:

Wed. Jul 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Low Mountain Chapter House

35.9515, -110.0894)

Pinon, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Wednesday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Low Mountain Chapter House (35.9515, -110.0894) in Pinon, AZ.

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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