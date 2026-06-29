Veteran Services Event (Lupton Chapter House)
Veteran Services Event taking place at the Lupton Chapter House in Lupton, AZ, on July 9, 2026.
When:
Thu. Jul 9, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Lupton Chapter House
35.3388,-109.0701
Lupton, AZ
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Thursday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lupton Chapter House (35.3388,-109.0701) in Lupton, AZ.
Available services include:
- Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
- VA service connection and pension claims support
- On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
- Information on VA and community programs
- Referrals for VHA medical services
Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at