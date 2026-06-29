Veteran Services Event (Lupton Chapter House)

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Lupton Chapter House in Lupton, AZ, on July 9, 2026.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Thursday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lupton Chapter House (35.3388,-109.0701) in Lupton, AZ.

Available services include:

Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits

VA service connection and pension claims support

On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans

Information on VA and community programs

Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .