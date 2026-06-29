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Veteran Services Event (Lupton Chapter House)

Graphic of an elderly man with text: Lupton Area Veteran Service Event. Lupton Chapter House Thursday July 9th, 2020 09:00-16:00 MDT.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Lupton Chapter House in Lupton, AZ, on July 9, 2026.

When:

Thu. Jul 9, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Lupton Chapter House

35.3388,-109.0701

Lupton, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on Thursday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lupton Chapter House (35.3388,-109.0701) in Lupton, AZ. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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