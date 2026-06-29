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Veteran Services Event (Dilkon Chapter House)

Poster for N.N. District 7 Veteran Service Event at Dixon Chapter House on July 28, 2020.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Dilkon Chapter House in Winslow, AZ, on July 28, 2026.

When:

Tue. Jul 28, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Dilkon Chapter House

35.3858, -110.3217

Winslow, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on June 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dilkon Chapter House (35.3858, -110.3217) in Winslow, AZ.

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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