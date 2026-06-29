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Veteran Services Event (Greasewood Spring Chapter House)

Poster for N.N. District 17 Veteran Service event on July 29th.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Greasewood Spring Chapter House in Ganado, AZ, on July 29, 2026.

When:

Wed. Jul 29, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Greasewood Spring Chapter House

35.5282, -109.8542

Ganado, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event  July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greasewood Spring Chapter House (35.5282, -109.8542) in Ganado, AZ.

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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