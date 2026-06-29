Veteran Services Event (Ganado Chapter House)

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Ganado Chapter House in Ganado, AZ, on July 30, 2026.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ganado Chapter House (35.7063, -109.5481) in Ganado, AZ.

Available services include:

Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits

VA service connection and pension claims support

On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans

Information on VA and community programs

Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .