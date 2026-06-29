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Veteran Services Event (Ganado Chapter House)

Poster for N.N. District 17 Veteran Service Event at Ganado Chapter House on July 30th.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Ganado Chapter House in Ganado, AZ, on July 30, 2026.

When:

Thu. Jul 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Ganado Chapter House

35.7063, -109.5481

Ganado, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend a Veteran Services Event on July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ganado Chapter House (35.7063, -109.5481) in Ganado, AZ.

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at .

Other VA events

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