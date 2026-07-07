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Veteran Services Event (Jedditio Chapter House)

Blue banner with text: "Jeddito Chapter House Thursday August 6th, 2026 1000-1500 MDT".

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Jedditio Chapter House on August 6, 2026.

When:

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Jedditio Chapter House

35.7743,-110.1365

Jeddito, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Andrew Taylor at

Other VA events

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