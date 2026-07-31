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NAVAHCS Mental Health Summit

Poster for NAVAHCS Mental Health Summit on August 24, 2026.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care Center is hosting a Mental Health Summit at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott on August 24, 2026.

When:

Mon. Aug 24, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Building 161

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

What: Veterans, their families and caregivers - Learn about virtual health resources, vet center services, vocational programs, suicide prevention programs and more!

Where: Bob Stump VA Medical Center, Building 161

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, August 24

Registration Required: Click HERE

Contact: 

Other VA events

Last updated: 