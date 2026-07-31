NAVAHCS Mental Health Summit
Northern Arizona VA Health Care Center is hosting a Mental Health Summit at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott on August 24, 2026.
When:
Mon. Aug 24, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 161
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
What: Veterans, their families and caregivers - Learn about virtual health resources, vet center services, vocational programs, suicide prevention programs and more!
Where: Bob Stump VA Medical Center, Building 161
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, August 24
Registration Required: Click HERE
Contact: