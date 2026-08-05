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Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Text: Announcing the 2026 Veterans Creative Arts Competition &amp; Show.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System’s Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Show is set to take place at the Yavapai County Fair September 10-13, 2026

When:

Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Freeman Building

840 Rodeo Dr.

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

  • What: Opportunity for Veterans to show & be recognized for their artwork.
  • Who: NAVAHCS enrolled Veterans are eligible to apply.
  • Where: Yavapai County Fair, 840 Rodeo Dr., Freeman Building, Prescott, AZ
  • When: All Artwork will be displayed Sept. 10-13.
  • How to submit work: To apply and receive details for submitting work, please contact Cory Sanders at cory.sanders@va.gov or .

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