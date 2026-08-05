Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System’s Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Show is set to take place at the Yavapai County Fair September 10-13, 2026
When:
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Freeman Building
840 Rodeo Dr.
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
- What: Opportunity for Veterans to show & be recognized for their artwork.
- Who: NAVAHCS enrolled Veterans are eligible to apply.
- Where: Yavapai County Fair, 840 Rodeo Dr., Freeman Building, Prescott, AZ
- When: All Artwork will be displayed Sept. 10-13.
- How to submit work: To apply and receive details for submitting work, please contact Cory Sanders at cory.sanders@va.gov or
.