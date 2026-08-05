5th Annual Suicide Prevention Poker Run
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting its 5th Annual Suicide Prevention Poker Run on September 12, 2026. The event starts at Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott and ends at VFW Post 10227 in Prescott Valley.
When:
Sat. Sep 12, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
You may preregister or just show up!
- What: Suicide prevention awareness event. Anyone with a two- or three-wheeled vehicle may join the ride!
- Where: Start: Bob Stump VA, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, AZ. End: VFW Post 10227, 2375 N 5th St, Prescott Valley, AZ.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 12. Registration 8-9 a.m. Kickstands up at 9 a.m. Lunch 12-1 p.m.
- How to join: You may preregister HERE or just show up!
- More Info: Click HERE.
- Questions: Karen Jensen,