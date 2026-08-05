The Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance is hosting the 7th Annual Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Williams Stand Down at the Williams Recreation Center in Williams on September 11, 2026.

Join us at the 7th Annual Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Williams Stand Down taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at the Williams Recreation Center, located at 300 W. Railroad Avenue, Williams.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance

Housing Support Services

Employment/Training Opportunities

Food Boxes

Counseling

Hygiene Kits

Veterans’ Court

Community Services

Notary

Women Veterans Reception

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call 928-286-7446.