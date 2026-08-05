Williams Stand Down
The Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance is hosting the 7th Annual Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Williams Stand Down at the Williams Recreation Center in Williams on September 11, 2026.
When:
Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
William Recreation Center
300 W. Railroad Avenue
Williams, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us at the 7th Annual Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Williams Stand Down taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at the Williams Recreation Center, located at 300 W. Railroad Avenue, Williams.
This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.
Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:
- VA Healthcare and Benefits Assistance
- Housing Support Services
- Employment/Training Opportunities
- Food Boxes
- Counseling
- Hygiene Kits
- Veterans’ Court
- Community Services
- Notary
- Women Veterans Reception
Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.
For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or call 928-286-7446.