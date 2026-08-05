U.S. Vets Prescott is hosting its annual Yavapai County Stand Down at its base of operations in Prescott on September 25, 2026.

Join us at the Yavapai County Stand Down taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 25, at U.S. Vets Prescott, located at 1040 Whipple St #400, Prescott, AZ 86305.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Healthcare

Housing Support Services

Employment/Training Opportunities

Free Food

Counseling

Hygiene Kits

Veterans’ Court

Community Services

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please contact may Montgomery at .