Yavapai County Stand Down
U.S. Vets Prescott is hosting its annual Yavapai County Stand Down at its base of operations in Prescott on September 25, 2026.
When:
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Where:
U.S. Vets Prescott
1040 Whipple St #400
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Yavapai County Stand Down taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 25, at U.S. Vets Prescott, located at 1040 Whipple St #400, Prescott, AZ 86305.
This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.
Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:
- VA Healthcare
- Housing Support Services
- Employment/Training Opportunities
- Free Food
- Counseling
- Hygiene Kits
- Veterans’ Court
- Community Services
Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.
For more information, please contact may Montgomery at