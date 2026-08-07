Veteran Services Event (Wide Ruins Chapter House)
Veteran Services Event taking place at the Wide Ruins Chapter House in Wide Ruins, AZ, on August 25, 2026.
When:
Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Wide Ruins Chapter House
9345 Wide Ruins School Rd
Wide Ruins, AZ
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event.
Available services include:
- Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
- VA service connection and pension claims support
- On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
- Information on VA and community programs
- Referrals for VHA medical services
Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.
For more information, please contact Andrew Taylor at