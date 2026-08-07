Skip to Content

Veteran Services Event (Wide Ruins Chapter House)

Poster for N.N. District 17 Veteran Service event at Wide Ruin Chapter House on August 25th, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Wide Ruins Chapter House in Wide Ruins, AZ, on August 25, 2026.

When:

Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Wide Ruins Chapter House

9345 Wide Ruins School Rd

Wide Ruins, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Andrew Taylor at

Other VA events

Last updated: 