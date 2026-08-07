Skip to Content

Veteran Services Event (Oak Springs Chapter House)

Poster for District 18 Veteran Service Event at Oak Spring Chapter House on Aug 26, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Oak Springs Chapter House in Window Rock, AZ, on August 26, 2026.

When:

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Oak Springs Chapter House

35.4733, -109.1326

Window Rock, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Andrew Taylor at

Other VA events

Last updated: 