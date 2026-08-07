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Veteran Services Event (Houck Chapter House)

Blue banner advertising District 18 Veteran Service Event at Houck Chapter House on August 27th, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Houck Chapter House in Houck, AZ, on August 27, 2026.

When:

Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Houck Chapter House

Intersection of I-40 St Anselm Rd and Exit 348

Houck, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Andrew Taylor at

Other VA events

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