Skip to Content

Veteran Services Event (White Cone Chapter House)

Poster for N.N. District 7 Veteran Service Event at White Cone Chapter House on September 22nd, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the White Cone Chapter House in Whitecone, AZ, on September 22, 2026.

When:

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

White Cone Chapter House

35.5617, -110.0799

Whitecone, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

Last updated: 