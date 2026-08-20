Skip to Content

Veteran Services Event (Indian Wells Chapter House)

Veterans and family members welcome to VA services event on September 23rd, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Indian Wells Chapter House in Indian Wells, AZ, on September 23, 2026.

When:

Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Indian Wells Chapter House

35.4011, -110.0836

Indian Wells, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

Last updated: 