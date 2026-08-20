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Veteran Services Event (Teesto Chapter House)

Graphic poster for N.N. District 7 Veteran Service Event on September 24th, 2026.

Veteran Services Event taking place at the Teesto Chapter House in Tees Toh, AZ, on September 24, 2026.

When:

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Teesto Chapter House

35.4963, -110.4044

Tees Toh, AZ

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend this special Veteran Services Event. 

Available services include:

  • Enrollment assistance for VA health benefits
  • VA service connection and pension claims support
  • On-site VHA medical services for enrolled Veterans
  • Information on VA and community programs
  • Referrals for VHA medical services

Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any relevant medical documentation to assist with claims and enrollment.

For more information, please contact Priscilla Gibbs at

Other VA events

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