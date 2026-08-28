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Recovery Month Celebration

Poster for Recovery Month event with outreach, food, and giveaways.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a Recovery Month celebration at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott on September 30, 2026.

When:

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Outdoor Ramada (next to Bldg. 154)

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

  • What: Join us as we raise awareness and give support to our Veterans who experience substance use concerns. Information about local resources will be provided and refreshments will be served.
  • When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30​
  • Where: Bob Stump VA, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, outdoor Ramada (next to Bldg. 154)
  • Contact: Jennifer Sigler,

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