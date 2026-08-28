Recovery Month Celebration
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a Recovery Month celebration at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott on September 30, 2026.
When:
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Outdoor Ramada (next to Bldg. 154)
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
- What: Join us as we raise awareness and give support to our Veterans who experience substance use concerns. Information about local resources will be provided and refreshments will be served.
- When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30
- Where: Bob Stump VA, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, outdoor Ramada (next to Bldg. 154)
- Contact: Jennifer Sigler,