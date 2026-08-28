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Spinal Cord Injury/Disease Program Luncheon and Resource Fair

Event poster for SCI/D Veterans and Caregivers Luncheon and Resource Gathering on September 28.

Northern Arizona VA’s Spinal Cord Injury and Disease program is hosting a luncheon and resource gathering for Veterans and their caregivers at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center on September 28, 2026.

When:

Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Outdoor Ramada (next to Bldg. 154)

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

  • What: Northern Arizona VA’s Spinal Cord Injury and Disease program is hosting a luncheon and resource gathering for Veterans and their caregivers.
  • When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28​
  • Where: Bob Stump VA, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, outdoor Ramada (next to Bldg. 154) ​​
  • Contact: Kelli Arthur, Kelli.Arthur@va.gov

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