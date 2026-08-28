Spinal Cord Injury/Disease Program Luncheon and Resource Fair
Northern Arizona VA’s Spinal Cord Injury and Disease program is hosting a luncheon and resource gathering for Veterans and their caregivers at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center on September 28, 2026.
When:
Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Outdoor Ramada (next to Bldg. 154)
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
- What: Northern Arizona VA’s Spinal Cord Injury and Disease program is hosting a luncheon and resource gathering for Veterans and their caregivers.
- When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28
- Where: Bob Stump VA, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, outdoor Ramada (next to Bldg. 154)
- Contact: Kelli Arthur, Kelli.Arthur@va.gov