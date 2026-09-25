Twin Arrows Stand Down
The 4th annual George Willie Sr. Memorial Twin Arrows Stand Down takes place at Twin Arrows Navajo Resort in Flagstaff on October 2, 2026.
When:
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort
22181 Resort Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us at the 4th annual George Willie Memorial Twin Arrows Stand Down taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, located at 22181 Resort Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.
This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.
Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:
- VA Healthcare
- Housing Support Services
- Employment/Training Opportunities
- Free Food
- Counseling
- Hygiene Kits
- Veterans’ Court
- Community Services
Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.
For more information, please contact John Davison at nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or