The 4th annual George Willie Sr. Memorial Twin Arrows Stand Down takes place at Twin Arrows Navajo Resort in Flagstaff on October 2, 2026.

Join us at the 4th annual George Willie Memorial Twin Arrows Stand Down taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, located at 22181 Resort Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Healthcare

Housing Support Services

Employment/Training Opportunities

Free Food

Counseling

Hygiene Kits

Veterans’ Court

Community Services

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please contact John Davison at nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com or .