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NAVAHCS Mental Health Summit

NAVAHCS Mental Health Summit poster with hands, date, location, and registration QR code.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a Mental Health Summit at it's main hospital in Prescott on October 16, 2026.

When:

Fri. Oct 16, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Building 161

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, October 16

Where: Bob Stump VA Medical Center, Building 161

What: Learn about virtual health resources, Vet Center services, vocational programs, suicide prevention programs and more!

Registration Required: Click HERE

Questions:

Other VA events

Last updated: 