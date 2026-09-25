Lake Havasu Stand Down
The Lake Havasu City Stand Down is taking place at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center in Lake Havasu City on October 17, 2026.
When:
Sat. Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
100 Park Ave
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Cost:
Free
This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.
Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:
- VA Healthcare and Benefits
- Housing Support Services
- Employment/Training Opportunities
- Free Food
- Counseling
- Hygiene Kits
- Veterans’ Court
- Community Services
Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.
For more information, you may call
For Lake Havasu City transportation support, call