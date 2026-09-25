Lake Havasu Stand Down

The Lake Havasu City Stand Down is taking place at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center in Lake Havasu City on October 17, 2026.

This FREE event allows Veterans and their families who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all Veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Healthcare and Benefits

Housing Support Services

Employment/Training Opportunities

Free Food

Counseling

Hygiene Kits

Veterans’ Court

Community Services

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, you may call .

For Lake Havasu City transportation support, call .